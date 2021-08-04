Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $77.41 Million Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,455,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,141 shares during the period. TELUS makes up approximately 4.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of TELUS worth $77,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 63.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC cut their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.27.

Shares of TU traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 32,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,484. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 58.23%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

