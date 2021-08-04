Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 502.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 707,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,254,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International in the first quarter valued at $42,744,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Magna International by 125.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,238,000 after acquiring an additional 468,509 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 2,473.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,343,000 after acquiring an additional 440,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 4,740.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,526,000 after purchasing an additional 417,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $81.83 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.24.

MGA stock traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, reaching $82.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,078. Magna International Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

