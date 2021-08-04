Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CDLX. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

Cardlytics stock traded down $28.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,604. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 2.60. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total value of $55,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,365.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 2,544 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $255,748.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,432.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,069 shares of company stock worth $5,077,956 in the last quarter. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,221,000 after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,781,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 211,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,265 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

