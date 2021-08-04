CareCloud (MTBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. CareCloud has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.17 million. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. On average, analysts expect CareCloud to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.35. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

MTBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $170,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 53,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $428,210.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,539,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,494,203.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,381 shares of company stock worth $1,407,959 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

