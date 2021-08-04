CareTech (LON:CTH) Sets New 52-Week High at $638.00

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 638 ($8.34) and last traded at GBX 636 ($8.31), with a volume of 1857461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 635 ($8.30).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of CareTech in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Get CareTech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 607.29. The company has a market capitalization of £733.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. CareTech’s payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

About CareTech (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for CareTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.