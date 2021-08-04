CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarLotz Inc. provides used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing(TM) business which provides corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. CarLotz Inc., formerly known as Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp., is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Get CarLotz alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. CarLotz has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $506.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.17.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CarLotz will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarLotz (LOTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.