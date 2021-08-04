CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMX opened at $139.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.67. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $139.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. CarMax’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $2,598,070.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,199.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,839 shares of company stock valued at $34,354,393. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.93.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

