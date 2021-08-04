Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRRFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of CRRFY stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Carrefour has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

