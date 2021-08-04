Cash Tech (CATE) Price Tops $0.0089 on Major Exchanges

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last seven days, Cash Tech has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One Cash Tech coin can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cash Tech has a total market cap of $104,703.15 and approximately $1.77 million worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cash Tech alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00062693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015611 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.07 or 0.00846121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00043633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00094515 BTC.

About Cash Tech

Cash Tech (CATE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Cash Tech Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cash Tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cash Tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cash Tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cash Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cash Tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.