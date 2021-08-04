Casino Betting Coin (CBC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $24,828.00

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One Casino Betting Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. Casino Betting Coin has a market cap of $7.82 million and $24,828.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Casino Betting Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00062387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.93 or 0.00843240 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00094430 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Profile

Casino Betting Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official website is casinobettingcoin.com . The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Casino Betting Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casino Betting Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casino Betting Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casino Betting Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casino Betting Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.