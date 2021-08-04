Catalyst Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:CPARU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU)’s share price rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 197,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 112,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

