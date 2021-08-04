Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,664,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 16.5% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 170,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.89.

Shares of CAT opened at $208.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $114.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

