Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Lowered to $241.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $258.00 to $241.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.89.

CAT stock opened at $208.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $130.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

