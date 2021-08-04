CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CBIZ in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. William Blair also issued estimates for CBIZ’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.67.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.66%.

In other CBIZ news, Director Steven L. Gerard sold 16,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $529,837.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,001.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CBIZ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CBIZ by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CBIZ by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.