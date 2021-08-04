Centaur (CNTR) Reaches Market Cap of $2.84 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $435,468.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00061042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.21 or 0.00815793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00042502 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00091866 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,666,208,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

