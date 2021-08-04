Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Lowered to $88.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNC. boosted their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.09.

Shares of CNC opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,155,170. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Centene by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Centene by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

