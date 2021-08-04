Century Casinos (CNTY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $72.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. On average, analysts expect Century Casinos to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.18.

CNTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.