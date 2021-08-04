Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.87 and the highest is $3.52. Century Communities posted earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $13.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $13.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $14.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Century Communities by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,991,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Century Communities by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Century Communities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $71.62 on Friday. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

