Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives $76.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCS shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

CCS traded down $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,422. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

