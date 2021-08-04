Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.88. 828,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.53 million, a P/E ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67. Ceragon Networks has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

