Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%.

Shares of CLDT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.12. 330,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,718. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $540.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 2.09.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

