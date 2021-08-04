Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Lifted to Buy at B. Riley

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.89% from the stock’s previous close.
CLDT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.
Shares of CLDT opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $557.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $14.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 220,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 72,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.
