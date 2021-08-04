Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Lifted to Buy at B. Riley

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.89% from the stock’s previous close.

CLDT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of CLDT opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $557.19 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 220,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 72,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

