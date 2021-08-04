Cheniere Energy (LNG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cheniere Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $86.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of -297.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNG. increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

