Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

CVX stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.98. 377,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,831,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.26. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $194.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

