Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 22.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Chevron by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.34. 312,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,831,275. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $195.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

