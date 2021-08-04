Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.47.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Cfra began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company.

CHWY stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,818,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,488. Chewy has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,502.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,798,316.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,748,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,899 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in Chewy by 945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

