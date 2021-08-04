Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.47.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Cfra began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company.
CHWY stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,818,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,488. Chewy has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,502.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.08.
In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,798,316.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,748,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,899 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in Chewy by 945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
