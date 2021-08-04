CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 14,229 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 184,816 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 73,513 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 345,102 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 25,095 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,608 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 552,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,461 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.34. The company had a trading volume of 599,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,493,803. The company has a market cap of $229.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

