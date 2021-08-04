CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 1,522 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.2% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 27.0% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.06. The stock had a trading volume of 280,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,194. The firm has a market cap of $212.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

