CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,402 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $761,643,000 after buying an additional 2,925,089 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $509,318,000 after buying an additional 306,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,120,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $133,298,000 after buying an additional 47,292 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821,964 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $114,510,000 after buying an additional 202,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,120,000 after buying an additional 26,129 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Shares of BUD traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.42. The stock had a trading volume of 80,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

