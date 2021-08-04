CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,207 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 1.0% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.38. The stock had a trading volume of 331,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,490,452. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $313.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $115.76 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

