CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $1.66 Million in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.24. 17,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.19. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.