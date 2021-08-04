CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 480 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,753 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA owned approximately 0.08% of Wintrust Financial worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 16.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.80. 3,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,144. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.02.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

