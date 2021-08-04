China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Short Interest Up 27.2% in July

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 666,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China HGS Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in China HGS Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in China HGS Real Estate by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in China HGS Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Get China HGS Real Estate alerts:

NASDAQ HGSH opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.26. China HGS Real Estate has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $5.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08.

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 14.68%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded China HGS Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

About China HGS Real Estate

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for China HGS Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China HGS Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.