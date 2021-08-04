Christian A. Brickman Buys 10,000 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE SBH opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. Analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

