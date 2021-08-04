Christopher Dold Sells 2,000 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.84. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.44. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $58.26.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
