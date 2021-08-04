ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%.

Shares of ChromaDex stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. 489,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,727. The company has a market capitalization of $561.13 million, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 10,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,030.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

