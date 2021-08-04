ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 84.50%.

Shares of CDXC stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. 489,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,727. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $561.13 million, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,030.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

