Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.35. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $636.75 million, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 2.19.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Chuy’s’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,987.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $347,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,091 shares of company stock worth $1,169,069. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

