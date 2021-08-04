CIBC Increases Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$43.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CPX. CSFB set a C$46.00 price target on Capital Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Power has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.68.

Shares of CPX opened at C$42.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.67. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$28.14 and a 12 month high of C$42.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.60%.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$826,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$924,218.21. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total value of C$75,659.23.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

