Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Shares of CDTX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. 428,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,867. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 363.37% and a negative net margin of 635.11%. The company had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 26,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

