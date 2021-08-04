Cimarex Energy (XEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Cimarex Energy to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cimarex Energy to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XEC opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $76.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.96. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on XEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.91.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

