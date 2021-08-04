Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $395.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $395.44.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $387.81. The company had a trading volume of 411,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,708. Cintas has a one year low of $297.48 and a one year high of $396.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.30%.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

