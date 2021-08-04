Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.54

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.54 and traded as high as C$1.58. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 30,930 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.12 million and a P/E ratio of 9.93.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

