CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.80. CIRCOR International shares last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 56,010 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.63.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.35 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%. On average, analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIR. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in CIRCOR International by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.