Cirrus Logic, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.41.

Shares of CRUS opened at $78.73 on Monday. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $531,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,498. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,106 shares of company stock valued at $4,740,188 over the last ninety days. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $65,413,000. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 407,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 115.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,969,000 after acquiring an additional 379,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 803.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,184,000 after acquiring an additional 326,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at about $26,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

