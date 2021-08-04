Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,473 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Haynes International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 9.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 1.47. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $40.82.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -166.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.