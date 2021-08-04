Citadel Advisors LLC Has $328,000 Stock Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,337 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MYE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 4,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $764.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.47. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. Myers Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

