Citadel Advisors LLC Has $344,000 Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.35% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FJUL. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 7.2% during the first quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

NYSEARCA FJUL opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $35.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.