Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of HAIL stock opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $71.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.31.

