Citadel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,947 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of REX American Resources worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 9.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 14.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REX. TheStreet raised shares of REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $501,848.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 579,211 shares in the company, valued at $51,022,696.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,530 shares of company stock worth $773,474. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

REX stock opened at $83.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.00. REX American Resources Co. has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

